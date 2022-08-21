Business Vietnam needs extra 368 billion USD to achieve net zero emissions As the energy industry has a crucial role in achieving net zero emissions by 2050, it requires a structural transition toward green growth. Therefore, Vietnam needs assistance from developed countries regarding both financial and technical issues.

Environment Conference to seek solutions to waste treatment in urban areas An international conference and exhibition on waste treatment solutions and technologies in urban cities in Vietnam will take place in the central city of Da Dang from August 25-26.

Environment Exhibition aims to raise public awareness about plastic waste reduction An exhibition aimed to raise people’s awareness of the importance of reducing the use of plastic products opened in Tuy Hoa city in the central province of Phu Yen on August 19.

Environment Vietnam improves forecasting in face of natural disasters Natural disasters are becoming more unpredictable and extreme due to climate change, causing more extensive damage to people and property.