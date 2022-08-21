Hanoi greening urban roads
The capital city of Hanoi wants to plant more trees along its urban roads towards the goal of 250,000 this year.
Many trees planted on both sides of the Pham Van Dong Street. (Photo: VNA)
This initiative is to help achieve Government's ambition to plant one billion trees in the 2021-2025 period.
Pham Van Dong, Vo Chi Cong, Van Cao, Hoang Quoc Viet, and Thang Long Boulevard are some of the streets in Hanoi that now have a greener look by the addition of trees.
Numerous environmentalists have voiced support for the need of increasing tree coverage in Hanoi’s metropolitan core and other areas. In addition to considerably aiding in environmental conservation and enhancing people's quality of life, a city's cultural and tourism qualities will increase as its tree population grows.
However, as of now, government units are the only ones accountable for the planting, protection and maintenance of trees.
For this reason, every citizen needs to join together to plant new trees and maintain the health of the ones that are already there so that the trees can mature into a robust barrier that protects the environment.
The city can't become fully eco-friendly until every resident takes personal responsibility for protecting the environment./.