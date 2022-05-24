Travel RoK helps Hue city develop smart tourism The People’s Committee of Hue city in central Thua Thien-Hue province, and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on May 23 jointly kicked off a project to build Hue city of culture and smart tourism.

Culture - Sports Hanoi Cuisine Festival opens The Hanoi Cuisine and Handicraft Villages Tourism Festival has opened to visitors in Le Quang Dao Street in Nam Tu Liem district to entertain SEA Games visitors.

Travel Vietnam eyes 15-day visa exemption from Russia Vietnam's Trade Counsellor in Russia Duong Hoang Minh has proposed the Russian Government consider exempting visas for Vietnamese tourists for 15 days, in the context that it has exempted visas for visitors from Laos and Thailand for 30 days.

Travel International tourists excited to return to Binh Thuan The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan has welcomed back many groups of international tourists in recent days after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.