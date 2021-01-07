Hanoi, Hai Phong intensify COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoians wear masks while walking around Hoan Kiem lake (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi authorities have issued an urgent dispatch on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control, while the northern port city of Hai Phong has held a meeting for the same purpose.
Chairman of the capital People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh signed the dispatch on January 6. It was delivered to heads of the municipal departments, sectors, and localities at all levels.
The dispatch has urged sides involved to carry out better communications work to encourage people to wear masks, avoid mass gatherings, and fill up heath declarations when needed, among others.
The Hanoi Department of Health is tasked with quickly handling any problems arisen and closely monitoring COVID-19-related situations in the community. Local police units are assigned to focus on preventing illegal entries and punishing violators of regulations on pandemic prevention and control, while the capital Military High Command is requested to work closely with the health department and local administrations in tightly managing concentrated quarantine sites.
Also on January 6, the Hai Phong steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control held a meeting to intensify its work and honour 33 medical staff, who volunteered to go to Da Nang to support the central city during its outbreak last year./.