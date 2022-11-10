Hanoi, Hai Phong to co-host fifth Int’l Experimental Theatre Festival
At the event (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - As many as 15 domestic and six foreign art troupes will participate in the fifth International Experimental Theatre Festival in Hanoi and Hai Phong City on November 15 - 26.
At a press conference held on November 8 in Hanoi, People's Artist Trinh Thuy Mui, President of the Vietnam Stage Artists' Association, said the festival will bring together a variety of art genres, such as drama, cai luong (reformed theatre), puppetry, and circus.
The event will therefore provide an opportunity for artists to hold exchanges and learn from each other, while simultaneously showing the strength of global art in the post-COVID period, she noted.
The festival will witness the participation of artists from the Hanoi Drama Theatre, the Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre, and the Vietnam Circus Federation.
Foreign art troupes, including Tom Corandini Teatro of Italy, Yvua Arts of the Republic of Korea, Patch Theater of Poland, Singapore Raffles Music College of Singapore, Mass Foundation of Pakistan, and Dhyaas Performing Arts of India, will all perform at the festival, with each group staging a play.
The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Youth Theatre of Vietnam in Hanoi on November 15.
Co-organised by the Vietnam Stage Artists' Association and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Performing Arts Department, the first, second, third, and fourth editions of the festival were held in Vietnam in 2002, 2006, 2016, and 2019, respectively./.