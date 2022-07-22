Videos Hanoi moves to encourage cashless payments The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade held a cashless payment event with a view to helping drive e-commerce, technology application, and digital transformation.

Business Textile-garment exports set to reach 43 billion USD this year Vietnam's textile-garment producers set to earn up to 21 billion USD from exports in the second half of this year, raising total shipments of the year to around 42 – 43 billion USD.

Business Meeting seeks ways to tap offshore wind power The Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands on July 22 held a hybrid consultation to seek advice on promoting the exploitation of offshore wind power.

Business Acceleration of projects ordered for Con Dao airport to host 2 million guests per year Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has freshly signed a document requesting competent agencies start projects at the Con Dao airport in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau in an effort to enable the airport to host 2 million passengers per year.