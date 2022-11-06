The capital city welcomed 15.38 million visitors in the first 10 months, rising by over five-fold from the same period last year. They included nearly 983,000 international tourist arrivals, according to the municipal Tourism Department.

With this result, Hanoi has surpassed the set target of 9 - 10 million arrivals for this year.



This achievement is attributable to the city’s thorough preparations for tourism reopening after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hanoi has launched and upgraded a number of products and services such as a night tour of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, a cycling tour of Bat Trang pottery village, the pedestrian zone surrounding the Son Tay ancient fortress, and the Trinh Cong Son pedestrian street.



Experts said the city has much room to obtain a better result and should take measures for promoting tourism recovery.



They held that due to strong urban development, people have high demand for relaxation at the weekend. Therefore, Hanoi should foster farm tourism and tap into natural values to promote relaxation and exploration tourism./.

