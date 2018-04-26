– Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan led a delegation to visit Cuba from April 22-25 to exchange experiences in city development, particularly in social welfare affairs.During the talks with his Havana counterpart Tatiana Viera, Tuan introduced Hanoi’s development in recent years, the capital’s challenges and measures applied to develop the city.Congratulating Cuba on its recent successful general election, Tuan expressed his belief that the traditional relations between the two countries in general and the two cities in particular will further thrive with the expansion of new cooperative projects.Meanwhile, Tatiana Viera updated the Vietnamese guest on Havana’s achievement in the social welfare affairs, especially in the fields of education and health, wishing that both localities will have more cooperative projects in the fields of their strengths like health and tourism.During their stay in Cuba, the Vietnamese delegation paid tribute to Cuban hero Jose Marti and late Cuban leader Fidel Castro. They also laid a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue and visited some cultural and economic establishments in Havana.-VNA