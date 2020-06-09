Travel Local workers wait for tourism activities to resume The Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to draft plans on national tourism promotion and resumption of tourism from countries that have controlled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Northern localities boost links to kick-start tourism demand A seminar on enhancing links and cooperation between northern provinces and cities to stimulate post-pandemic tourism demand was held in the north-central province of Ha Tinh on June 5.

Travel Vietnam Airlines hopes to carry more visitors to Northeastern region Vietnam Airlines is coordinating with the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) to launch a tourism stimulus exploring the Northeastern region as part of the bilateral cooperation agreement, a representative of the national flag carrier said at a seminar prompting tourism in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on June 4.