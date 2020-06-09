Hanoi, HCM City among most popular travel destinations in Asia
The US-based magazine Reader’s Digest recently named Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the two largest cities in Vietnam, among the most popular travel destinations in Asia.
Coming to Hanoi, tourists can stroll around the narrow streets of the Old Quarter, visit the creepily fascinating Hoa Lo Prison turned museum, and admire traditional Vietnamese architecture at the Temple of Literature, the former site of a Confucian academy, the magazine stated.
Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City is well-known for its many attractive tourist sites, such as the Notre-Dame Cathedral, the 19th-century Central Post Office, and the Ben Thanh market “overflowing with food, handicrafts, and souvenirs”./.