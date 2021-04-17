At the conference in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The third consultative conference held by the Hanoi committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front on April 17 adopted a list of 160 eligible candidates for the election of deputies to the municipal People’s Committee in the 16th tenure from 2021-2026.

The list was approved by all 55 delegates present at the conference.

The Hanoi VFF Committee reported that the second consultative conference passed an initial list of 188 candidates, but 24 candidates later withdrew and two others received less than 50 percent of confidence votes at meetings of voters in their neighbourhood.

Among the remaining 162 candidates, 63 are women, four are of minority ethnic groups, 23 are not members of the Party, and 35 are under 40 years old.

When the list was submitted to the third consultative conference, it was agreed that the two candidates with the least votes would be removed, hence the official list of 160 candidates.

Meanwhile, the third consultative conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City VFF Committee the same day adopted a list of 38 candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and another list of 159 candidates for the election of deputies to the municipal People’s Council in the 2021-2026 term./.