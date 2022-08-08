Hanoi, HCM City boost tourism linkages with Central Key Economic Zone
Ly Son Island, a popular destination of Quang Ngai. Illustration. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)Quang Ngai (VNA) – Revenue from travel among Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the five Central Key Economic Zone city and provinces exceeded 63.07 trillion VND (over 2.69 billion USD), heard at a conference on August 8.
The conference was held in the district of Tu Nghia, the south-central province of Quang Ngai, to review the two-year cooperation for tourism development among the two metropolises and the central localities of Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh.
The review was expected to lay ground for the continued implementation of initiatives to boost intra-bloc partnership in tourism development post-pandemic.
Reports showed that intra-bloc tourist arrivals totalled more than 17,68 million last year, given that the sector was badly hit by COVID-19.
Vice Chairman of the Quang Ngai provincial People’s Committee Tran Hoang Tuan addresses the event. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)With COVID-19 restrictions removed, the figure reached close to 32.92 million, including some 1 million foreign arrivals, in the first half of 2022, generating total turnover of over 87.89 trillion VND.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ngai provincial People’s Committee Tran Hoang Tuan said the cooperation has reaped important achievements, contributing to the post-pandemic recovery and growth of the tourism industry and the socio-economic development of the Central Key Economic Zone and the nation at large.
Quang Ngai and other cities and provinces will redouble efforts to promote green and sustainable tourism, build a smart tourism system and accelerate linkages for improved planning and infrastructure connectivity.
The cities and provinces aim to leverage their cultural heritages, develop signature products and step up personnel training in tandem with climate change adaption and environment protection so as to foster the sustainable growth of tourism regionally.
Over the next three years, the group plans to increase information exchange, launch more tourism product initiatives, and cooperate with airlines to design more holiday packages connecting the seven localities./.