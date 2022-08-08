Business Vietnamese firms tap into giant trade deal: official Vietnamese enterprises have been diversely capitalising on the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to boost shipments to the EU, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) told a seminar held in Hanoi on August 8.

Business Vietnam's economic growth forecast at 7.5% in 2022: World Bank Vietnam’s GDP growth is forecast to expand 7.5% in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023, with resilient manufacturing and a robust rebound in services serving as the driving forces for economic recovery.

Business US launches anti-tax evasion investigation into steel pipe imported from Vietnam The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced that it has launched a trade remedy duty evasion investigation into a number of steel pipe products imported from Vietnam.

Business Four subsidiaries of PetroVietnam named in Forbes Vietnam’s list of top 50 listed firms Four member companies of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) have been named in the list of the top 50 listed firms in Vietnam in 2022 compiled by Forbes Vietnam.