Hanoi, HCM City hold art shows to mark Party’s founding anniversary
Art performance shows were held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on February 3 night to celebrate the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2021).
A performance at the show in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
At the Vietnam-Soviet Union Cultural Friendship Palace in Hanoi, a grand show with visual and sound effects reenacted Vietnam’s revolutionary struggles and historic victories.
The live-broadcast event was participated by many popular artists, singers, dancers, and local students.
Meanwhile, the other art programme at the Saigon Opera House consisted of 16 impressive performance items, gathering a large number of renowned artists and musicians.
Strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures were implemented during both events./.