Business Soc Trang’s shrimp farming area to remain unchanged in 2021 The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang plans to breed brackish water shrimp species in more than 51,000ha of ponds next year, the same as this year.

Business CPTPP – a booster for Vietnamese exports to Latin America Vietnam boasts huge potential to increase shipments to Mexico, Peru and Chile – the three Latin American nations having high tariff-reduction commitments under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Business Vietnam’s exports to US estimated at 76.4 billion USD in 2020 Vietnam moved up four grades to become the second largest exporter to the US in 2020, with its export turnover to the country surging 24.5 percent to an estimated 76.4 billion USD.

Business Hanoi recognises 630 OCOP products over last 3 years More than 200 policymakers, scientists, and representatives from agribusinesses and cooperatives have attended a conference to review the “One Commune, One Product (OCOP)” programme in Hanoi from 2018 – 2020.