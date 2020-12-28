Hanoi, HCM City pay attention to urban development in 2021
Officials from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City expressed their resolve to implement the Government’s first resolution in 2021, adding that they pay great attention to urban planning and development in their cities.
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
At a conference between the Government and localities held in Hanoi on December 28, Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh said Hanoi has set the motto for 2021 as the year of order, responsibility, action, innovation and development.
In 2021, Hanoi has set 23 major socio-economic development targets, including a 7.5 percent growth in GRDP. He affirmed that Hanoi will issue a plan of action to implement the Government’s resolution right at the beginning of January 2021.
Regarding the allocation of capital and estimates verification related to the planning for Hanoi for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2045, Hanoi proposed that the Government issue a decree guiding the implementation of the NA’s resolution 97 on the pilot urban administration in the capital city.
Meanwhile, HCM City designated the theme of 2021 as the year for building urban administration and improving the investment climate, with an overall goal of continuing to realize the twin objectives set by the government on well controlling the COVID-19 pandemic while effectively carrying out economic recovery programmes across sectors and fields.
Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the city will make the full use of all resources, unceasingly promote innovation, push digital transformation to build a smart city, enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of State management and accelerate administrative reforms.
HCM City has mapped out its socio-economic development plan for 2021 with 20 targets and nine key contents
Phong stressed that the city will deploy in schedule a plan on urban administration in HCM City in accordance with the Government’s Resolution 131 and a related guidance decree, arrange district- and commune-level administrative units and study specific mechanisms and policies to develop Thu Duc city to submit to central agencies for approval. HCM City plans to announce the NA’s Standing Committee’s resolution on the establishment of Thu Duc city under HCM City on December 31.
The HCM City official asked the Government to early issue a decree guiding the organization of urban administration in the city before January 1, 2021./.