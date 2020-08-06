Society Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle “Thank you, soldiers!” This is the heartfelt sentiment of Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas and quarantined at facilities in south-central Khanh Hoa province’s military units towards those who have cared for them in recent days.

Society Returning overseas students apply for study at local schools Nguyen Canh Han, one of the thousands of students who have returned to Vietnam because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to apply for admission to International University, one of the members of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM).

Society Mekong Delta begins relief work after bad weather Authorities in the Mekong Delta are mobilising personnel and funds to provide relief and rehabilitation after houses, crops and dykes were damaged by the impact of tropical storm Sinlaku in the last few days.

Society HCM City-Long An province roads to be widened Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of 24.4 trillion VND (1.05 billion USD).