Hanoi, HCM City work to ensure safety for high school exams
The capital Hanoi and the southern metropolis of HCM City are carrying out measures to ensure safety at the upcoming national high school graduation examinations, which are slated for August 8-10.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The HCM City Department of Education and Training said about 75,000 students would be sitting for the exam at 115 sites and back-up venues in the city.
The city has arranged over 12,000 supervisors and more than 2,000 examiners to mark the students’ tests. All are required to complete health declarations.
Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Van Hieu said each exam location has set up at least two back-up rooms and a healthcare room to help students if needed.
Hanoi, meanwhile, has disinfected all 143 exam sites in the city while arranging human resources and medical equipment.
The city’s Department of Education and Training said that most of the locations have prepared the necessary equipment, such as thermometers and medicine, along with plans for response in emergencies.
Other localities such as the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the southern province of Binh Duong have also identified measures to ensure exams are held safely.
More than 900,000 students are due to take part in the nationwide exams this year.
Localities placed under lockdown due to COVID-19, such as central Da Nang city and neighbouring Quang Nam province, will postpone their exams and recommend new dates once the pandemic is under control.
Students that are F1 or F2 cases (if detected) will sit the exam at the same time as students in disease-stricken localities./.