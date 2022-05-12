Society Asia’s biggest tennis court complex opens in Bac Ninh, ready for SEA Games 31 Tennis court complex Hanaka Paris Ocean Park, a venue for SEA Games 31 competitions in the northern province of Bac Ninh, has been named Asia’s biggest complex of its kind located in an urban area by the Asia Book of Records, according to the Organising Committee for SEA Games 31.

Society SEA Games 31: Vietnam ensures security, safety for opening ceremony, competitions Only a few hours left until the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), all preparations have been completed, with special attention given to ensuring security and safety for the event.

Society Training course held for prevention of gender-based violence A training course is being held for the first time in Vietnam to strengthen capacity on prevention of violence against women based on “Respect Women” framework and foster the development of an effective gender-based violence prevention strategies in the future.

Society New-term council for education, human resources development established The National Council for Education and Human Resources Development for the 2022 – 2026 period has been established under a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on May 11.