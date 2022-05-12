Hanoi health department checks food services at two SEA Games 31 hotels
Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Dr. Tran Thi Nhi Ha on May 11 checked food services at Daewoo and Lotte hotels where SEA Games 31 athletes and officials are staying, and how the hotels handle food safety issues, according to the Organising Committee for SEA Games 31.
Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Dr. Tran Thi Nhi Ha (centre) checks food services at Daewoo and Lotte hotels where SEA Games 31 athletes and officials are staying. (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Dr. Tran Thi Nhi Ha on May 11 checked food services at Daewoo and Lotte hotels where SEA Games 31 athletes and officials are staying, and how the hotels handle food safety issues, according to the Organising Committee for SEA Games 31.
Hanoi Daewoo Hotel accommodates 189 officials and athletes from eight Southeast Asian countries while the nearby Lotte hosts 78 delegates from seven nations.
Inspection results show that kitchen and dining spaces at both hotels are provided with professional equipment and have separate areas for storing ingredients, preliminary processing, cooking and serving food. They keep three-step food inspection records and food samples in accordance with regulations.
Kitchen staff have been provided with training on food safety standards and received routine health checkups.
Quick tests of some random pieces of dishware and vegetables found that they all meet hygiene standards.
The hotels also arrange private dining areas for SEA Games delegations as an additional effort to maintain high food safety and COVID-19 prevention rules.
Officials and athletes are required to not bring any food or drink from outside into the hotels and must notify receptionists if they want to do so.
Department director Ha highly spoke of both hotels’ efforts to ensure the safety of their food services, urging them to keep up to good work and to provide all possible conditions for health workers to operate in the hotels during the sporting event./.