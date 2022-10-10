At a hi-tech farm in outlying Hanoi district (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi has targeted that by 2025, hi-tech farm produce will account for 70% of the total agricultural products.



Of which, hi-tech cultivated products will make up at least 45% while animal farming products will account for 80% and aquatic products 60%.



To such end, Hanoi will form and develop at least 44 hi-tech agriculture firms, one hi-tech agriculture centre and one hi-tech farming zone.



The city will also pilot 10 hi-tech agriculture cooperatives, assist in digital transformation for One Commune, One Product products this year, and develop 30 hi-tech agriculture cooperatives, among others.