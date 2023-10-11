Hanoi honours 96 valedictorians from universities (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony to honour 96 valedictorians from Hanoi-based universities this year was held in Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) on October 10 night.

This is the 21st year that Hanoi has honoured valedictorians from tertiary establishments in the city, demonstrating the city's attention to education.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh said the valedictorians are potential young officers of the city in particular and the country at large. They are also typical examples of young, creative and dynamic intellectuals who are also active in scientific research, startups and community activities.

Over the past years, the municipal Party Committee and authorities have issued policies to attract and nurture talents for the development of the capital city. The city is working together with the Ministry of Justice on a draft revised law on the capital city, which will include specific policies to attract and use talents.



The valedictorians vowed to uphold the national tradition of keening to learn while contributing to the city’s innovation and development in all socio-economic areas in order to achieve the goal of rapid and sustainable development, toward a green, smart, modern city with high competitiveness in the country and the region./.