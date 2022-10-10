Hanoi honours ten outstanding citizens
Ten outstanding citizens of Hanoi were honoured for their extraordinary contributions to the capital city's development at event held on October 10.
Ten outstanding citizens of Hanoi are honoured for their extraordinary contributions to the capital city's development at event held on October 10. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Ten outstanding citizens of Hanoi were honoured for their extraordinary contributions to the capital city's development at event held on October 10.
The event was organsied to review 30 years of the city’s movement “Good People, Good Deeds” (1992 – 2022) and commemorate the 68th anniversary of Hanoi Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 – 2022).
In his remarks, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh recalled the historic day when Hanoi was liberated from the French colonists in 1954, saying 68 years since then, Hanoi has got a new look with an increasingly heightening position and reputation.
The city has transformed itself into a national centre of politics, culture, science, education and economy and a growth driver of the Red River Delta and the whole country as well, he said.
Thanh noted that the “Good People, Good Deeds” has become a signature movement of Hanoi. Nearly 30,000 people have been awarded the title of “Good People, Good Deeds”over the last three decades while 119 others have been honoured as the capital’s outstanding citizens, he said.
This year, 747 individuals were granted the title of “Good People, Good Deeds”, while the list of outstanding citizens included people of various professions, including Buddhist monk, doctor, factory worker, educator, businessperson, photographer, athlete, and military and public security officer./.