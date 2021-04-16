Hanoi hopes to bolster cooperation with Nordic capitals
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh held a working session with Vice President of the Nordic Chamber of Commerce (NordCham) in Vietnam Quist Thomasen on April 16, to discuss the business activities of Nordic companies in the city and the possibility of setting up relations between Hanoi and the capitals of Nordic countries.
Anh affirmed that Hanoi welcomes Nordic companies to come and learn about its investment environment and business opportunities, and hopes for their greater engagement in investment, trade, tourism, smart city and e-government building, green technology, energy, sustainable development, technology transfer, and human resources training.
The Vietnamese capital is willing to establish and expand cooperation with the capitals of Nordic countries so as to contribute to deepening the traditional relations between the two sides, he said.
The municipal People’s Committee will direct relevant departments to work with Nordic enterprises that want to seek cooperation opportunities in Vietnam, and discuss with Nordic cities about cooperation possibilities towards the signing of related agreements.
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh (R) receives Vice President of NordCham in Vietnam Quist Thomasen (Photo: VNA)Thomasen said that Nordic companies are willing to share their experience to help Hanoi with green city development and to achieve effective energy use.
He proposed Hanoi put in place specific mechanisms to facilitate connections between enterprises and cooperation between the city and Nordic companies.
He also expressed a hope that NordCham Vietnam will have a chance to work with relevant offices in Hanoi to address problems relating to work permits for businesses’ staff./.