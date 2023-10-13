Politics Chairman of Russia’s State Duma to visit Vietnam Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 15-16.

Politics Royal Australian Navy ship visits Vietnam The Royal Australian Navy HMAS Toowooba warship with 200 crew on board arrived in Ho Chi Minh City International Port on October 12, starting their six-day friendship visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee discusses supervision of electricity policy implementation The National Assembly (NA) supervision team for the implementation of policies and laws related to energy development in the 2016-2021 has proposed 21 groups of issues in which legal documents need adjusting, along with the consideration of two new laws, said NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong.