Hanoi hopes to learn from Fukuoka’s urban development experience
Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh on October 12 received a visiting delegation from the Japanese city of Fukuoka.
Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh (R) and Deputy Mayor of Fukuoka, Eiichi Nakamura, at their meeting in Hanoi on October 12. (Photo: VNA)
Mentioning that the capital is currently in the process of urban planning with numerous significant plans for economic and environmentally-friendly smart urban development, Thanh hopes to receive cooperation and assistance from international friends, including Japan and the city of Fukuoka.
The official said Hanoi wishes to learn from Fukuoka’s valuable experiences in urban development, especially regarding public transportation infrastructure, the transition to clean energy for buses, digital traffic management, and community healthcare.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Expansion plans for Hanoi's development space, including new urban areas, the Belt Road No. 4 project, and the Hoa Lac high-tech zone, open up great potential for cooperation with Japanese investors, he said.
Deputy Mayor of Fukuoka, Eiichi Nakamura, affirmed that Fukuoka is ready to share information and experiences with Hanoi.
In November, Hanoi plans to send a working delegation to Fukuoka./.