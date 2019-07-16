An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Duc Chung had a meeting in Hanoi on July 15 with Stephanie Do, a French National Assembly deputy and head of the France – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.Stephanie Do lauded the development of Hanoi in the recent years, expressing her delight at the cooperation between the city and France in such areas as urban transport, environment and infrastructure.The outcomes of the partnership include many projects now underway such as the urban railway line No. 3 and the international market of agricultural products in Hanoi, she noted.Chung showed his pleasure at the expanding cooperation between the two countries over the years.Regarding the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station urban railway line, Chung said that Hanoi and the French Embassy have made many discussions. The city is determined to put the first phase of the project into operation in 2020.In the future, the city hopes to expand collaboration with localities of France in the areas of infrastructure development serving cultural and social activities. Hanoi also wishes to learn experience from the French side in boosting the start-up ecosystem, dealing with environmental pollution and waste, he said.The city leader said that he hopes Stephanie Do’s visit will be a success, contributing to the development of the France-Vietnam relations as well as the partnership between Hanoi and French localities.-VNA