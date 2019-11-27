Hanoi hosts 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad
The 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) is taking place in Hanoi from November 26 to December 1.
The 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) is taking place in Hanoi from November 26 to December 1.(Photo: imso.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) is taking place in Hanoi from November 26 to December 1.
This is the first time the capital city has hosted such event.
The IMSO is an annual maths and science contest in English for primary students around the world, with the goal of helping them reach their fullest potential in maths and science. Participants of the contest are fifth and sixth graders and not above 13 years old before November 26, 2019.
This year event, themed “Thinking – Innovation – Outstanding Skills”, drew the participation of 719 contestants from 24 countries and territories worldwide, including Cambodia, China, Bulgaria, Malaysia, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand, and the Republic of Korea.
The 16th IMSO is divided into two groups, with Group A (International) having 352 international candidates, and Group B (Local) with 367 students from 22 districts and towns in Hanoi.
The first IMSO was organized by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Indonesia in 2003 with the participation of students from 11 countries. By 2011, the competition had expanded to many countries outside Indonesia. Since then, it has been held by the IMSO Committee in every host country and has become a prestigious annual international competition./.