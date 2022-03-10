Hanoi hosts activities marking 13th National Women’s Congress
An array of activities were held in Hanoi in celebration of the 13th National Women Congress.
A part of the ‘The Quintessence of Tonkin’ show held in celebration of the congress. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - An array of activities were held in Hanoi in celebration of the 13th National Women Congress.
Delegates were enthralled by ‘The Quintessence of Tonkin’ show, which was arranged in Sai Son village of Quoc Oai district on March 9, together with a dolphin show and cultural exchange.
Chapters of the Hanoi Women’s Union have carried out various activities ahead of the congress. As many as 54 houses were presented to disadvantaged women in the city and more than 18,740 aid packages handed over to members of the union with disabilities, suffering from diseases or those who rendered services to the nation.
In response to a programme to provide students with computers and Internet connection to study online, the units raised eight televisions, 96 tablets, 124 laptops, 223 smartphones, bicycles and stationery for poor students, with a total value of over 2.75 billion VND (120,360 USD).
Of note, a programme has been launched to support more than 240 orphans and needy children.
Mural painting and tree growing were also bolstered to welcome the event, said President of the Hanoi Women’s Union Le Kim Anh.
In addition, via a text-to-donate campaign, members of the union raised 13 billion VND for the building of about 130 livelihood models for women in border regions in the 2020-25 period.
The 13th National Women's Congress, themed "Promoting tradition, solidarity, creativity and integration; building a strong association for the happiness of women and prosperity of the nation", takes place from March 9-13 in Hanoi.
It sees the participation of 1,000 delegates representing women from different social classes, ethnic groups, religions and sectors, along with about 200 guests./.