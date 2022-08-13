Culture - Sports Jrai women endeavour to preserve brocade weaving In Kep village in Ia Mo Nong commune of Chu Pah rural district in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, it is quite easy to find local Jrai women passionately weaving eye-catching brocade on traditional looms.

Culture - Sports Vietnam win int’l U19 football tournament The Vietnamese football team won the 2022 International U19 Tournament after beating Malaysia 4-3 in the southern province of Binh Duong on August 11.

Culture - Sports Historical places recall capital’s Liberation Day 67 years ago The capital city of Hanoi was liberated from the French colonial rule on October 10, 1954. Over the past 67 years, the Party organisation, authority and people of Hanoi have so far been proactive, creative to build an increasingly prosperous, civilised and modern capital city.

Culture - Sports HCM City to host World Travel Wards 2022’s Gala Ceremony Ho Chi Minh City has been chosen as the venue for a gala ceremony of the World Travel Awards for Asia and Oceania region scheduled to take place on September 7, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.