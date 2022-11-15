Illustrative image (Photo: https://lot.dhl.com/)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 4th International Microcircuit Design and Manufacturing Conference (WEFAB 2022) took place in Hanoi on November 14.



Jointly held by the National Centre for Technological Progress of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the University of Engineering and Technology – Vietnam National University Hanoi, and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, the event helps open business opportunities in the microchip industry.



The microchip industry is considered one of the important industries with a turnover of hundreds of billions of USD, becoming a spearhead industry of many countries around the world. In 2021, the global semiconductor chip industry’s revenue stood at nearly 600 billion USD. It is forecast to become a trillion-USD-industry by 2030.



According to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Hoang Giang, the electronic microchip industry has strongly developed in Vietnam in recent years, making up one-third of the country’s total export turnover. Vietnam ranked ninth globally in exporting electronics.



Regarding policies, he said that research, design and production of semiconductor chips is one of the prioritised fields that enjoy high incentives.



Participants focused on research and development demand, and human resource demand related to microchip industry of enterprises operating in Vietnam; and clarifying the training and research capability of universities and institutes to meet the demand of businesses and the market. They also proposed research orientations for Vietnam’s microchip industry in the next 10-20 years, and recommendations of mechanisms and policies to promote the sector./.