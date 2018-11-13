A culture fair entitled “2018 Italian Square” took place at Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi. The two-day event was jointly held by the Embassy of Italy in Vietnam and the municipal People’s Committee.

Italian cuisine and wine were served by the country’s award-winning chefs at the fair.



It also included performances featuring Vietnamese and Italian artists. Various sport games were also arranged, as visitors could play football with trainers from the Juventus Academy Vietnam.



The event was designed to deepen the friendship between Hanoi and Italia, and part of activities to commemorate the 45th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic ties (1973-2018).-VNA