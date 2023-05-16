Hotel guest numbers in the capital rose 220 percent year-on-year in the first four months to 1.1 million. Of these, nearly 340,000 were domestic visitors, and over 710,000 were foreigners.

Savills Vietnam has identified the hotel market as a key area for attracting foreign investment to Hanoi.

The expansion of high-end hotels and apartments is expected to contribute to sustainable development in the capital’s tourism sector, according to the real estate consultant.

As a major tourism hub and gateway for international visitors, Hanoi has appeared in many rankings from prestigious travel magazines and websites.

It was named among the 25 best tourist destinations for food lovers in the world last year, as voted on by TripAdvisor readers.

Hanoi also ranked among the most-searched-for destinations by international tourists, according to data from travel tracking tool Google Destination Insights.

Vietnam’s capital was also named the World’s Leading City Break Destination 2022 at the World Travel Awards./.

