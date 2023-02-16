Society Vietnam rescue forces racing against time to find survivors of earthquake ​ A rescue mission from Vietnam is racing against time to find survivors buried under the rubble in Turkey. Local people, who experienced the terrible earthquake on February 6, met and expressed their gratitude towards the team.

Society Samsung Vietnam supports blood donation activities Samsung Vietnam on February 15 launched a blood donation programme at its factories in response to Red Sunday 2023 and resolve the blood shortage in treatment and emergencies after Tet (Lunar New Year).

Society Vietnam boosts effective enforcement of Torture Convention Vietnam will make more efforts to increase the effectiveness of the enforcement of legal regulations on anti-torture.