Hanoi in high demand of labourers for economic recovery
Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi is estimated to need about 120,000 labourers in the first quarter of this year following the economic recovery that enable businesses of different sectors to resume operations with good market prospects, reported The Hanoi Times.
The Employment Service Centre of the Hanoi Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs gave this projection which is based on the positive recovery of the city's economy in 2022 and early 2023.
In reality, bustling activities in tourism, transportation, and rising orders at the beginning of the year have opened up new employment opportunities for local workers, according to the centre.
Deputy Director of the Hanoi Employment Service Centre Vu Quang Thanh said more than 500 companies posted job ads at the center seeking more than 15,000 workers in January, despite the Lunar New Year, Vietnam's most important holiday.
GIOVANNI Group Joint Stock Company, a Hanoi-based fashion brand, is hiring and training workers to prepare for its new factory, which will start operations this year. The company's Chairman Nguyen Trong Phi said: "We have already hired about 500 workers for the first quarter plan. In the second and third quarters, we expect to recruit 1,000 more workers."
Pro Sports, a Hanoi garment company, planned to hire 300 to 400 employees for its current factories at the beginning of the year. With the expansion of new facilities in the time to come, the company will need between 800 and 1,000 more workers.
CEO of Pro Sports Tran Thi Ha said: "Our order volume is quite stable, so we continue to maintain the current workforce as well as recruit more to meet the expansion plan.”
According to the Hanoi Centre for Employment Services, businesses in the manufacturing sector are hiring more at the beginning of this year, accounting for 30% of the total recruitment demand in the first quarter.
Banking and financial activities are also in high demand for hiring, with an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 transaction staff, corporate customer relations staff, and staff appraisers.
In addition, fields such as transportation - logistics, accommodation and food services, tourism, and information technology are also seeking 10,000 to 18,000 new laborers.
Enterprises operating in the real estate sector have an estimated recruitment demand of 10,000 - 15,000 positions, mainly brokers and call center staff.
According to the centre, thanks to the numerous tourism stimulus policies and programs, the demand for human resources in accommodation, food and beverage services, and tourism and hotel establishments is expected to rebound in the first quarter and the following quarters. The estimated hiring demand for this group of industries is about 10,000 - 12,000 workers.
Under the city’s plan on supporting, and developing the labor market in 2023, Hanoi aims to create new jobs for 162,000 workers.
To achieve this goal, the city continues to roll out solutions to energise the labour market, including reducing the time to handle administrative procedures, holding vocational training and finding new jobs for unemployed people, deploying policies to provide loans for job creation, labor export, production development, restoration and development of traditional handcraft industries.
Last year, Hanoi created jobs for more than 200,000 people, achieving 126% of the year’s plan thanks to flexible solutions during the year./.