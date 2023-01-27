Bun Cha, Trang Tien ice cream, grilled fish, and milk coffee are famous dishes in Hanoi rated 4 to 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.

With a wide range of typical dishes, the capital city of Hanoi has lured more and more visitors, especially foodies, from all parts of the world.

Many foreigners who come to Vietnam find many opportunities to enjoy rural dishes right on the streets of Hanoi.

A walk around Hanoi's Old Quarter is all visitors need to find dining places that will satisfy their senses. It is no coincidence that Hanoi delicacies are internationally honored. This confirms the cultural value of Hanoi cuisine on the international tourist map./.

VNA