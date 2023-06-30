Hanoi inaugurates overpass at Chua Boc-Pham Ngoc Thach crossroads
The People’s Committee of Hanoi on June 30 inaugurated a C-shaped flyover connecting Chua Boc and Pham Ngoc Thach streets.
Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the flyover (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The flyover is expected to help reduce long-lasting congestions at the Chua Boc-Pham Ngoc Thach-Ton That Tung-Dong Tac intersection.
The flyover has two lanes for cars and motorbikes (Photo: VNA)It has two lanes for cars and motorbikes, with a total length of 318m and a width of 9m.
Construction on the overpass took place in 10 months, at a cost of 147 billion VND (6.2 million USD)./.