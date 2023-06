Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the flyover (Photo: VNA)

The flyover has two lanes for cars and motorbikes (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of Hanoi on June 30 inaugurated a C-shaped flyover connecting Chua Boc and Pham Ngoc Thach streets.The flyover is expected to help reduce long-lasting congestions at the Chua Boc -Pham Ngoc Thach-Ton That Tung-Dong Tac intersection.It has two lanes for cars and motorbikes, with a total length of 318m and a width of 9m.Construction on the overpass took place in 10 months, at a cost of 147 billion VND (6.2 million USD)./.