Hanoi inaugurates overpass at Chua Boc-Pham Ngoc Thach crossroads hinh anh 1Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the flyover (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Hanoi on June 30 inaugurated a C-shaped flyover connecting Chua Boc and Pham Ngoc Thach streets.

The flyover is expected to help reduce long-lasting congestions at the Chua Boc-Pham Ngoc Thach-Ton That Tung-Dong Tac intersection.

Hanoi inaugurates overpass at Chua Boc-Pham Ngoc Thach crossroads hinh anh 2The flyover has two lanes for cars and motorbikes (Photo: VNA)
It has two lanes for cars and motorbikes, with a total length of 318m and a width of 9m.

Construction on the overpass took place in 10 months, at a cost of 147 billion VND (6.2 million USD)./.
VNA