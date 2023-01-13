Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hanoi incense-making village enters Tet season

Quang Phu Cau village in Ung Hoa district, Hanoi, 35 kilometres from the downtown area, is famous for its century-old craft of making incense. With Tet (Lunar New Year) just around the corner, the streets of Cau Bau, Phu Luong Thuong, and Dao Tu hamlets in the village are coloured with the pink and red of incense sticks.
  • Most families in the village on the outskirts of the nation’s capital are involved in making incense, with tasks including chopping bamboo, producing incense paste, dipping the sticks in a pink dye, and letting them dry outdoors. (Photo: VNA)

  • The incense sticks are dried outdoors to avoid mould. (Photo: VNA)

  • To create a beautiful, durable, and pleasant fragrance, the people of Quang Phu Cau add herbs to their incense. (Photo: VNA)

  • The local incense bears the characteristic fragrance of agarwood, rosemary, cedar, patchouli, rose, angelica, cinnamon, wormwood, and others. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Quang Phu Cau incense-making village is one of Hanoi’s long-standing traditional craft villages that exist to this day and are thriving. The village not only retains the soul of its spiritual and cultural product but is also a beautiful tourist destination for visitors to Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bundles of bright red incense are dried in a front yard. (Photo: VNA)

