Hanoi incense-making village enters Tet season
-
Most families in the village on the outskirts of the nation’s capital are involved in making incense, with tasks including chopping bamboo, producing incense paste, dipping the sticks in a pink dye, and letting them dry outdoors. (Photo: VNA)
-
The incense sticks are dried outdoors to avoid mould. (Photo: VNA)
-
To create a beautiful, durable, and pleasant fragrance, the people of Quang Phu Cau add herbs to their incense. (Photo: VNA)
-
The local incense bears the characteristic fragrance of agarwood, rosemary, cedar, patchouli, rose, angelica, cinnamon, wormwood, and others. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Quang Phu Cau incense-making village is one of Hanoi’s long-standing traditional craft villages that exist to this day and are thriving. The village not only retains the soul of its spiritual and cultural product but is also a beautiful tourist destination for visitors to Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
-
Bundles of bright red incense are dried in a front yard. (Photo: VNA)