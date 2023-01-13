Hanoi incense-making village enters Tet season

Quang Phu Cau village in Ung Hoa district, Hanoi, 35 kilometres from the downtown area, is famous for its century-old craft of making incense. With Tet (Lunar New Year) just around the corner, the streets of Cau Bau, Phu Luong Thuong, and Dao Tu hamlets in the village are coloured with the pink and red of incense sticks.