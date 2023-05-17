Hanoi industrial products, equipment and automation fair kicks off
The Hanoi Industrial Products, Machinery, Equipment and Automation Fair 2023 kicked off in the capital city on May 17.
The Hanoi Industrial Products, Machinery, Equipment and Automation Fair 2023 kicks off on May 17 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Industrial Products, Machinery, Equipment and Automation Fair 2023 kicked off in the capital city on May 17.
Hosted by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the event offered a good opportunity for businesses to introduce their products and strengthen connections within the supply chain.
The trade fair saw the participation of local and foreign firms operating in the supporting industry from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Thailand, and Malaysia, which are displaying products at 250 booths.
Addressing the event, Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Acting Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, stressed that the city has deployed many solutions aimed at assisting enterprises in producing and trading supporting industrial products, machinery and equipment.
The fair was an ideal venue for local firms to introduce their products and enhance trade promotion activities, thus strengthening linkages within the supply chain in order to raise product quality and competitiveness, as well as improving their capacity to participate in the global supply chain of multinational corporations and foreign-invested enterprises, Lan said.
The event is scheduled to run until May 19./.