Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi Innovation Summit 2019 will take place at the National Convention Centre on August 29-10.



The information was revealed by the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee at a press briefing held in the city on August 20.



According to the organising board, this is the largest scale event covering start-up issues ever held in Hanoi, which is expected to receive more than 3,000 delegates and 100 speakers, as well as domestic and foreign investors and tech firms.



The Hanoi Innovation Summit will be organised by the global Innovation Studio based in France, Schoolab, under the sponsorship of Hanoi municipal People’s Committee and the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



It will be an opportunity to promote the awareness of entrepreneurship and start-up spirit among the community while connecting domestic and international resources to boost start-up activities and the start-up ecosystems in Vietnam, including in Hanoi.



The two-day summit will discuss issues on innovation associated with sustainability in addition to showcasing innovative and technological products, services, and solutions of start-ups from both at home and abroad.



Deputy Director of Hanoi Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Anh Tuan said this summit is expected to become a bridge to gather leading innovative pioneers and start-ups from all over the world to Vietnam, contributing to promoting start-up activities and helping start-up ecosystems to flourish in Vietnam, including Hanoi. - VNA