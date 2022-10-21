At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 123 films from over 50 countries and territories worldwide have been registered for the sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI) from November 8-12, heard a press conference in Hanoi on October 20.



With the theme "Cinema - Humanity, Adaptation and Development", HANIFF VI will be jointly held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Cinema Department and the municipal Department of Sports and Tourism.



Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the festival aims to honour excellent international and Vietnamese cinematographic works with high artistic value, rich in humanity and creativity in cinematic language.



It also encourages new Vietnamese and world talent in film acting and producing, and provides a platform for Vietnamese and foreign movie artists to share their professional expertise.



The deputy minister added that the event will also help promote tourism development and services, contributing to promoting the image of Vietnam as a safe, friendly, peaceful, hospitable, integrated and developing country.



In the framework of the event, an exhibition highlighting Hanoi historical monuments and cultural heritages as film locations, and seminars on cinema highlights of the Republic of Korea and film production, will be organised.



There will also be outdoor movie screening programmes, exchanges with actors and actresses, and sightseeing tours through some attractive destinations around Hanoi for guests and participants.



Awards will also be presented on the closing night ceremony at the Friendship Palace at 91 Tran Hung Dao street./.