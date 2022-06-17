Hanoi international film festival returns
The Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new context of safe and flexible adaptation to the pandemic makes its 6th edition this year a special one.
The event will feature 80 long and 35 short films, along with programmes introducing Spain's cinema and the Republic of Korea’s award-winning films, on the occasions of the 45th and 30th anniversaries of Vietnam's diplomatic ties with the two countries, respectively. A programme on contemporary Vietnamese films is also on the festival's schedule.
There will be two seminars spotlighting the Spanish silver screen and the production and distribution of films amid COVID-19.
On the sidelines, attendees will be treated to a market of film projects and a voiceover contest.
First held in 2010, the festival aims to honour outstanding films of high artistic value and encourage new talents in Vietnamese cinema. It also provides a platform for Vietnamese and foreign movie artists to share their professional expertise.
The festival presents a chance for Vietnam to showcase its films to the global film market and promote the nation and its culture to international friends./.