With the theme “Cinema - Humanity, Adaptation and Development”, the sixth Hanoi International Film Festival aims to encourage new Vietnamese and global film talents and provides a platform for sharing professional expertise.

The film festival will run to November 12, with free entry.

There will also be outdoor movie screenings, exchanges with actors, and sightseeing tours of attractive destinations around Hanoi for guests and participants.

After six holdings in Vietnam’s capital, the festival is also expected to promote tourism in Hanoi and country’s image among international friends./.

VNA