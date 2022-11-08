Hanoi Int’l Film Festival 2022 opens
The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival kicked off on November 8, drawing as many as 123 films from over 50 countries and territories worldwide.
With the theme “Cinema - Humanity, Adaptation and Development”, the sixth Hanoi International Film Festival aims to encourage new Vietnamese and global film talents and provides a platform for sharing professional expertise.
The film festival will run to November 12, with free entry.
There will also be outdoor movie screenings, exchanges with actors, and sightseeing tours of attractive destinations around Hanoi for guests and participants.
After six holdings in Vietnam’s capital, the festival is also expected to promote tourism in Hanoi and country’s image among international friends./.