Representatives from agencies and business at the opening ceremony of " Hanoi -Vietnam" pavilion at Sydney Home Show. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney, (VNA) – Hanoi’s Industry and Trade Department and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney have collaborated to open the “Hanoi- Vietnam” pavilion at Sydney Home Show – Australia’s largest home improvement expo from October 13-15.



The activity aims to help Hanoi’s businesses, producers and exporters introduce their goods and services to foreign customers as well as seek business opportunities. The event is an opportunity for Hanoi to show its potential to attract investment.



Exhibitors from Hanoi also attend forums, conferences, and seminars held on the sidelines of the event. In addition, their products are also promoted on the expo's website.



Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Acting Director of Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said that Australia is a very potential market. Vietnam and Australia are among leading trading partners of each other.



She hoped that via the expo, Hanoi businesses, especially those operating in handicrafts, wooden furniture, stone furniture and other home products, can find new cooperation opportunities after the COVID-19 pandemic./.



VNA