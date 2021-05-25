Hanoi introducing comprehensive measures to control COVID-19: City leader
Hanoi will do everything possible to control the COVID-19 situation with the implementation of synchronous and comprehensive measures in all areas, while focusing on sealing off pandemic hotspots and preventing its spread, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has said.
Speaking at a meeting of city leaders on May 25 to identify measures to deal with the pandemic, Dung asked local residents to remain vigilant without being overly-concerned, as the situation in the city is still under control.
It initially applies lockdowns and social distancing measures in particular areas, he said, stressing that there is no plan for social distancing in the entire city.
Dung asked key officials, especially heads of Party Committees and local administrations, not to leave their locality and to be on duty around-the-clock to focus on pandemic prevention and control, which is the number one task now.
Hanoi has issued an order to temporarily halt a number of service businesses such as restaurants and catering services (except for take-away services) (Photo: VNA)
The city has decided to raise its pandemic prevention and fighting efforts to a higher level, with the issuance of an order to temporarily halt a number of service businesses such as restaurants and catering services (except for take-away services), restrict mass gatherings, close hair salons and entertainment activities, and ban physical exercise in parks and public places.
He called on officials, Party members, military, and local people to stay united and uphold their determination and responsibility to control and fight COVID-19.
“Only by thoroughly controlling the pandemic can we protect our health and safety and continue to boost development,” he said.
All agencies and sectors should promptly adapt to the situation to reach the “dual target” of preventing COVID-19 and recovering and boosting socio-economic development, ensuring the peoples’ livelihoods, he underlined.
The city leader also asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Hanoi and organisations and local residents to continue donating to the city’s fund for COVID-19 prevention and control to speed up the vaccine strategy./.