Society Businesses make additional donations to COVID-19 vaccine fund The Ministry of Health (MoH) on May 25 received 125 billion VND (5.4 million USD), 1 million USD, and 1 million vaccine doses donated by enterprises for the COVID-19 vaccine purchase and inoculation fund.

Health PM suggests forming COVID-19 vaccine fund Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 24 suggested establishing a COVID-19 vaccine fund to mobilise resources for the country’s vaccine strategy.