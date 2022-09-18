The delegation learns about urban management in Modi'in city (Photo: VNA)

Tel Aviv (VNA) – A delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan visited Israel from September 14-16 to learn from experience in administration building and urban development.



While in Israel, they held working sessions with authorities of Modi'in and Tel Aviv cities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, the Israel-Vietnam Trade Office, the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation, the Watergen clean water company and several Israeli innovative companies.



Both sides discussed promoting ties among cities, shared experience in planning socio-economic policies, upholding elected bodies’ role in overseeing policy implementation, arranging administration’s apparatus, and stepping up investment and cooperation in urban management and development, urban economy, environment protection, climate change response, smart city building, start-ups and innovation, sci-tech, preservation and upholding of historical-cultural values.



Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities of Israel and Mayor of Modi'in city Haim Bibas said Hanoi and Israeli cities need to continue enhancing friendship and share experience in dealing with issues in urban development, especially in traditional fields.



He vowed to partner and share experience with Hanoi in smart city building, infrastructure development, digital transformation and innovation.



Tuan wished that the Federation of Local Authorities of Israel would serve as a bridge linking Hanoi with Israeli localities in the fields of telecommunications, sci-tech, finance, industry, smart city development, hi-tech agriculture, technological transfer, treatment of air pollution, wastewater and garbages./.