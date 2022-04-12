Hanoi issues plan to promote cultural, tourism image during SEA Games 31
Hanoi has announced a plan to promote the image of the nation as well as Vietnam’s culture and people of Vietnam and the capital city to international friends during the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Doan Mon is one of the main entrances to the Thang Long citadel. Basing on construction materials and remaining architectural style of the relics, it can be affirmed that current Doan Mon was built under Le Dynasty and restored in Nguyen Dynasty. (Source: VNA)
Along with activities to popularise the meaning of the SEA Games 31 as well as Vietnam's efforts to host the event and Vietnamese athletes, Hanoi will promote local cultural and tourist sites and increase communication on the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam, Hanoi and ASEAN countries.
Along with traditional media, Hanoi will use social media platforms such as Zalo and Facebook as well as the websites of local departments and districts.
Exploring traditional bamboo and rattan products of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Local residents will also be encouraged to get involved in voluntary activities for the SEA Games 31.
Major streets in the city will be adorned with banners promoting the event, while various cultural, art and sporting activities will be held depending on the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Through these activities, the capital plans to highlight its socio-economic achievements as well as the economic and tourism potential Vietnam and Hanoi hold, while expanding friendship with countries in the region and the world and spreading the image of Hanoi as a “Safe-Friendly-High Quality-Attractive Destination”./.