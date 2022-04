Doan Mon is one of the main entrances to the Thang Long citadel. Basing on construction materials and remaining architectural style of the relics, it can be affirmed that current Doan Mon was built under Le Dynasty and restored in Nguyen Dynasty. (Source: VNA)

– Hanoi has announced a plan to promote the image of the nation as well as Vietnam’s culture and people of Vietnam and the capital city to international friends during the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).Along with activities to popularise the meaning of the SEA Games 31 as well as Vietnam's efforts to host the event and Vietnamese athletes, Hanoi will promote local cultural and tourist sites and increase communication on the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam, Hanoi and ASEAN countries Along with traditional media, Hanoi will use social media platforms such as Zalo and Facebook as well as the websites of local departments and districts.