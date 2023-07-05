Turnover from tours to relics from Ngoc Son Temple and revolutionary relic sites such as Hoa Lo Prison, and Temple of Literature reached 1.9 million USD, three times higher from the same period last year and surpassed 25% of this year’s target.

To promote value and attractiveness of relic sites in the locality, Hanoi authorities have organised several unique cultural activities such as exhibitions and exchanges, and offered 3D digitasation services of national treasures, among others.



The municipal Department of Culture and Sports said key relic sites always attract a great number of visitors to the capital city.



The department is planning to popularise more tourism programmes at these sites including night tours, and prepare pedestrian spaces around relic sites to lure more visitors./.

VNA