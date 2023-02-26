Environment Vietnam plans various activities in response to Earth Hour 2023 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for the organisation of practical activities to respond to Earth Hour 2023 in Vietnam from 8:30p.m to 9:30p.m on March 25 with a message of saving energy, protecting the environment and coping with climate change.

Environment New cold spell to hit northern region A new cold spell is forecast to hit the northern region on February 24 night and then affect the central region, making temperatures plunge at night and early morning, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Initiatives sought to reduce plastic waste in Thua Thien - Hue The management board of the project “Hue – A city to Reduce Plastics in Central Vietnam” and the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation on February 23 launched a contest to seek initiatives to reduce plastic waste in Hue city.

Environment Solutions to protect Hanoi’s water sources Hanoi authorities at different levels have strived to find solutions to protect clean water sources for the capital city’s sustainable socio-economic development.