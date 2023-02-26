Hanoi kicks off net zero tree-planting project
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi began a tree planting project toward net zero emissions at a ceremony held in Me Linh district on February 26.
As part of the ceremony at the national special relic Hai Ba Trung temple, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and Hanoi authorities planted the first tree of the project. More than 1,000 mature trees worth nearly 1.5 billion VND (63,038.4 USD) was presented to the district at the event.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said the capital is the first destination of the 15 billion VND project run by the Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) and the MoNRE. As part of efforts to realise Vietnam’s commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), the project will be implemented in five years until 2027.
The organising committee is expected to conduct research and planning to plant trees in other localities across the country this year.
A Vinamilk representative said the project focuses on building scientific tree-planting plans to maintain the highest percentage of trees living and growing without wasting natural resources./.