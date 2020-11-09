Hanoi launches promotion month and Cash-Free Day 2020
The Hanoi People’s Committee held a ceremony on October 30 to launch the Hanoi Promotion Month and the Cash-Free Day 2020.
Delegates press buttons to launch Hanoi Promotion Month (Source: VNA)
The promotion month is being held from November to early December with more than 1,000 vendors joining the promotion programmes.
In order to continue implementing solutions to support and remove difficulties for businesses and stimulate domestic consumption, the Hanoi Promotion Month 2020 will focus on activities such as strengthening and developing e-commerce channels, applying technology to create a smart consumer market, as well as fasten connections between businesses and consumers.
The Consumer Day 4.0, taking place from October 30 to November 1 at Le Thach Street, Hoan Kiem district, is a special event to create a space for e-commerce businesses, e-payment providers, the banking system, and businesses that are applying technology in production and business activities to introduce and promote outstanding features and services for consumers to experience while shopping.
The traditional Tourism Promotion Day themed "Discover the beauty of Vietnam" was also held from October 30 to November 1 at Octagon House, Ly Thai To Park, and Le Thach street with 60 booths. Businesses had an opportunity to promote and introduce their brands effectively through promotional offers, up to 50 percent discounts of the price of airline tickets, package tours, hotels, entertainment services, and utilities related to consumers in Hanoi.
On November 14-15, the Golden Promotion Day will take place in the whole city of Hanoi with special discounts of up to 100 percent with gifts, points, and gameshows at 50 shopping points such as supermarkets and large commercial centres in the city.
The Hanoi Midnight sale event with special performances and special discounts from 8pm at major supermarkets and commercial centres is taking place until November 30.
Meanwhile, the Golden Promotion Fair will be held from December 3 to 7 at Times City, Minh Khai Street, Hai Ba Trung district with 125 stalls. This will be a special highlight at the end of the promotional season this year.
In addition, within the framework of the programme, there is also an Online Shopping Friday event in the first week of December.
The promotion event is expected to be a bridge connecting businesses and consumers and help boost domestic consumption in the remaining months of this year./.