Society Red Cross Society hopes to present 1.5 million Tet gifts to the needy The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC) targets mobilising the necessary financial resources to provide at least 1.5 million gifts to poor and near-poor households, victims of Agent Orange (AO), victims of natural disasters and COVID-19 in 2020, and other vulnerable people ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society African swine fever vaccine to be available in Q3 Vietnam plans to produce and commercialise a vaccine against African swine fever in the third quarter of 2021, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien during a press conference in Hanoi on January 14.

Society Ha Tinh: Cross-border drug transporter caught with 11 kg of drugs A 37-year-old man has been arrested in the central province of Ha Tinh for transporting eight kilogrammes of ketamine and three kilogrammes of methamphetamine, the provincial border guard said on January 14.

Society UNFPA offers aid to support the elderly amid COVID-19 The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) handed over COVID-19 personal protective equipment meant to support the elderly to the Social Protection Department under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs in Hanoi on January 14.