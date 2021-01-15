Hanoi launches socio-economic development tasks for 2021
Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a teleconference on January 15 with officials from the capital's districts and towns to set main tasks and solutions for implementing socio-economic development plans and State budget estimates for 2021.
Participants focused discussions on a draft action plan on implementing tasks and solutions for socio-economic development and State budget estimates for 2021, and a report on preparations to ensure a happy Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday for all people in the city.
Hue told the teleconference that on the basis of instructions from the Government and municipal authorities, the municipal People’s Committee’s Party Civil Affairs Committee has directed the building of an action programme with solutions to fulfil tasks and meet targets.
He asked leaders of districts, towns, departments, and sectors to provide comments on institutions and policies and propose measures to make breakthroughs in the first year of implementing the Resolution from the capital’s 12th Party Congress.
Hanoi’s economic growth is targeted to reach 7.5-8 percent in 2021. The city will also focus on solving pressing issues towards improving the trust of people in the municipal Party Committee and authorities.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ha Minh Hai said municipal authorities have set out nine key groups of tasks and solutions for 2021, concentrating on issues relating to planning, COVID-19 prevention, economic recovery, and restructuring economic sectors.
Hanoi will also boost the mobilisation and efficient use of resources, continue to restructure budget spending, improve the quality of and effectively use human resources, promote innovation, strongly apply and develop science and technology, accelerate administrative reform, maintain citizen reception and the settlement of complaints and denunciations, and strengthen inspections of and prevent corruption and wastefulness, he added./.