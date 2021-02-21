Environment New planning views climate change as opportunity for Mekong Delta A draft master plan for the Mekong Delta for 2021-2030 and vision to 2050, recently released to collect public feedback, views climate change as not only a challenge but also an opportunity for local development.

Environment Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announces top 10 events Minister of Natural Resources and Environment has annouced the top 10 events of the sector last year. Below are the selected events.

Environment Exploring nine Ramsar sites of Vietnam Vietnam became a member of the Convention on Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention, in 1989. So far, nine wetlands in the country have been recognised as Ramsar sites – wetlands of international importance.