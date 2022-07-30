Business Automobile sales down 42% on chip shortage The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has announced that its members sold 25,159 vehicles in June, down 42% from May ending three consecutive months of gains. ​

Business Nghi Son refinery reaches new milestone Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) has delivered two petrol shipments to the Nghi Son Refinery Distribution Branch (PVNDB), an affiliated company of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam). ​

Business PM holds dialogue with RoK enterprises Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a dialogue with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ambassador Park Noh-wan and representatives of Korean associations and businesses in Vietnam in Hanoi on July 30.