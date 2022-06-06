Politics HCM City leader hails ILO support in labour affairs Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s support for the southern city in labour affairs during a meeting with newly-appointed country director Ingrid Christensen on June 6.

Politics Legislators look into expressway projects The investment plans of some expressway projects were debated at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 6.

Politics Vietnam prioritises developing ties with Mozambique: Party chief Mozambique is among the African countries with which Vietnam prioritises promoting relations, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed on June 6.

Politics Legislators pass resolution on NA supervision programme for 2023 The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on NA inspection activities for 2023 at its ongoing third session in Hanoi on June 6.