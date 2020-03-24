Hanoi leader lauds rapid hospital construction in response to COVID-19
The old hospital has been turned into a 250-bed facility serving the treatment of COVID-19 patients within only one week. (Photo: anninhthudo.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vuong Dinh Hue on March 24 applauded joint efforts in upgrading an abandoned hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.
Located in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Me Linh, the hospital had been left unused for many years, without electricity and water. It has been turned into a 250-bed facility serving the treatment of COVID-19 patients within only one week.
Speaking at a meeting with business representatives in the city, Hue urged construction companies to promptly join hands in building quarantine facilities and hospitals for acute respiratory diseases when necessary.
According to Nguyen Van Luyen, General Director of Urban Infrastructure Development Investment Corporation (UIDC), the corporation mobilised up to 400 workers for the construction.
Hanoi plans to allocate 1,000 hospital beds for treating COVID-19 patients as well as suspected cases.
In order to prepare for the quarantine of tens of thousands of Vietnamese people returning to the country, the capital city has set up 12 quarantine centres./.