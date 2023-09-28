Hanoi leader meets with China’s top political advisor
Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, paid a courtesy call to Wang Huning, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on September 28.
At the meeting between Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Wang Huning, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing on September 28. (Photo: VNA)Beijing (VNA) – Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee paid a courtesy call to Wang Huning, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on September 28.
Dung informed his host on the aims of his delegation’s visit to China, which are to further concretise and implement the shared understanding between the top leaders of the two countries and parties reached during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong’s official trip to China last year, and to carry out the cooperation agreements signed between Hanoi and Beijing.
To further strengthen and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the Hanoi leader proposed enhancing high-level exchanges and contacts to promote political trust, increasing friendly exchanges among their central-level Party units and cooperating in theoretical and practical research on Party building and governance of the country.
Dung suggested that both sides actively exchange ideas and seek measures to promote economic, trade, and investment relations in a balanced and sustainable manner, and explore new cooperation areas that align with their strengths and needs such as digital transformation, green transition, clean energy, environmental protection, and climate change response.
It is also necessary to intensify people-to-people exchanges and provide stronger support for comprehensive collaboration between Hanoi and China’s Beijing, Guangdong province, and Guangzhou city in personnel training, trade-investment, healthcare, science-technology, education, and urban management and development, he added.
Wang acknowledged significant progress in bilateral cooperation, bringing about tangible benefits to the two peoples and contributing to peace and stability regionally and globally.
For further growth of the relations, Wang recommended enhancing strategic exchanges and political trust between the nations and cooperation between their parties, particularly in delegation and experience exchanges and personnel training. He expressed his full support for collaboration and exchanges between the nations’ local-level Party agencies, including those of Hanoi and Beijing.
The official lauded the Communist Party of Vietnam's new theoretical achievements and stressed the readiness of the Communist Party of China to share its new theoretical achievements after the 20th National Party Congress. He hoped that Vietnam and China will promote connections in development strategies and cooperation in areas where both sides have needs, such as digital economy and green development./.