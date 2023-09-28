Politics Session talks women, peace, security in UN peacekeeping operations The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), in coordination with the Defence Attaché Office of the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, held an experience-sharing session on the topic of women, peace and security in the United Nations peacekeeping operations, both in in-person and online formats on September 28.

Politics Vietnam looks towards ASCC goals for the 2021-2025 period The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a national conference in Ho Chi Minh City on September 28 to discuss the implementation of a project on building and implementing an action plan to realise goals of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) until 2025 (Project 161), in both in-person and online format.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam central part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy: Canadian official Vietnam is a central part of the 2.3-billion-CAD (1.7 billion USD) Indo-Pacific Strategy that Canada has been implementing, Canadian Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Cindy Termorshuizen has said.