Hanoi leader receives Federation of Cuban Women head
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung (R) presents a souvenir to Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung hosted Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, a member of the Council of State of Cuba and Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) in the city on May 16.
Welcoming the delegation, Dung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always treasures and promotes the special ties with Cuba through all channels of Party, parliament, Government and people-to-people exchange.
He lauded the outcomes of her working session with the Vietnamese Women’s Union at all levels, contributing to promoting the role of women in the political, economic and social life and in dealing with challenges facing them during the development process.
Dung said that the capital city has been working to reinforce and expand the friendship with Havana, adding that the two cities signed a memoranda of understanding (MoU) on promoting cooperation in 2000 and 2005.
He also showed impression at the effective gender equality work in Cuba with the second largest rate of women joining the parliament in the world, asking the Cuban side to support the bilateral collaboration in women affairs.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)For her part, Teresa Maria Amarelle Boué said that she is impressed by the new-style rural area building programme of Vietnam, which is also an area of Cuba’s interest.
She said during the visit, her delegation has learnt helpful experience as well as models and achievements of Vietnam in economic development.
Particularly, the experience from women-led economic development models will help Cuba develop new management methods with the engagement of women, contributing to turning Cuba into an economically self-reliant country amid the current difficult situation, she said./.