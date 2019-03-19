Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) and FIA President Jean Todt (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung thanked the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and its President Jean Todt for supporting the capital city in hosting the Formula One (F1) race by 2020 during a reception on March 19.



Chung expressed wish for continued support from Todt to complete the racetrack in April 2010 as scheduled.



The host said Hanoi has been chosen as a venue for important international events in recently, notably the second USA-DPRK Summit in February, adding that the Vietnamese people and Hanoians look forward to F1 race and that is why the municipal authorities and units concerned will do their best to make it a success.



Todt, for his part, said Hanoi’s hosting of the race will help improve Vietnam’s status in Asia.



He added that it is the second time he has visited Vietnam, during which he not only plays his role as FIA President but also the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety.



The guest spoke highly of positive changes in Vietnam’s traffic safety, including wearing helmet, fastening safety belt and riding at limited speed.



Todt hoped that the hosting of F1 race by 2020 will raise public awareness on traffic safety and mitigate accidents.



Earlier on November 7, 2018, Hanoi announced that it will hold the F1 race, making Vietnam the 22nd country in the world to host it.



The first racetrack will be around My Dinh stadium.-VNA